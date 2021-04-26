Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with President Joe Biden today evening, the day after the US said it would send raw material for the Covishield vaccine.

Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India. The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

"Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," Modi tweeted.

"My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19," the Indian PM added.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said in a tweet.

