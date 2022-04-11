The situation in Ukraine is extremely worrying, PM Narendra Modi said ahead of the virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday and added “Our talks today are taking place at such a crucial time." PM Modi also noted he has spoken to both Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart President Zelenskyy and suggested then to talk directly. The Indian prime minister also promised to send another shipment of medicines to Ukraine.

