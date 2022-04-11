'Situation in Ukraine very worrying': PM Modi to Joe Biden in virtual meet. Watch video2 min read . 11 Apr 2022
- PM Modi and Biden would discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The situation in Ukraine is extremely worrying, PM Narendra Modi said ahead of the virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday and added “Our talks today are taking place at such a crucial time." PM Modi also noted he has spoken to both Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart President Zelenskyy and suggested then to talk directly. The Indian prime minister also promised to send another shipment of medicines to Ukraine.
The situation in Ukraine is extremely worrying, PM Narendra Modi said ahead of the virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday and added “Our talks today are taking place at such a crucial time." PM Modi also noted he has spoken to both Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart President Zelenskyy and suggested then to talk directly. The Indian prime minister also promised to send another shipment of medicines to Ukraine.
Further condemning the killings in Bucha, PM Modi noted that reports of killing of innocent civilians is very worrying. “We condemned it and demanded a fair investigation."
Further condemning the killings in Bucha, PM Modi noted that reports of killing of innocent civilians is very worrying. “We condemned it and demanded a fair investigation."
On the Ukraine-Russia crisis, President Biden said, the United States and India are going to continue close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger. The US president further welcomed India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.
On the Ukraine-Russia crisis, President Biden said, the United States and India are going to continue close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger. The US president further welcomed India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine war, the two leaders are likely to discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine war, the two leaders are likely to discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.
President Biden said, “I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis"
President Biden said, “I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis"
The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger, Biden said.
The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger, Biden said.
Ahead of a virtual meeting with PM Modi, Biden on Monday said that he is looking forward to further deepening ties between governments and people of the two countries.
Ahead of a virtual meeting with PM Modi, Biden on Monday said that he is looking forward to further deepening ties between governments and people of the two countries.
"This morning, I'm meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people," Biden said in a tweet.
"This morning, I'm meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people," Biden said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said on Sunday "President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said on Sunday "President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."
The Modi-Biden meeting took place ahead of the fourth India-US '2 2' dialogue in Washington which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.
The Modi-Biden meeting took place ahead of the fourth India-US '2 2' dialogue in Washington which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.
The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.
The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!