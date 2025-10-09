PM Modi, Starmer talks in Mumbai: Full list of 12 key outcomes to boost trade, tech, and education ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday, 9 October. The meeting primarily focused on enhancing India-UK ties in areas such as trade, defence, security, and critical technology.

Starmer’s visit to India came over two months after the two countries signed a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs, and is expected to result in doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The path-breaking India-UK CETA will create new job opportunities for young people, expand trade, and benefit both our industries and consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. “In this context, PM Starmer and I discussed trade linkages and economic ties between our nations in the times to come,” he said.

A government statement listed 12 outcomes of PM Starmer's visit to India. Here are the outcomes:

Technology and Innovation 1. Establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre.

2. Establishment of the India-UK Joint Centre for AI.

3. Launch of Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory and establishment of a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

4. Establishment of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild to secure resilient supply chains and promote green technologies.

Education 5. Handing over the Letter of Intent for the opening of the Campus of Lancaster University in Bengaluru.

6. In-principle approval for the opening of the Campus of the University of Surrey in GIFT City.

Trade and Investment 7. Inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum.

8. Resetting the India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO), which will support the implementation of the CETA and drive economic growth and job creation in both countries.

9. A new joint investment in the Climate Technology Startup Fund, a strategic initiative under the MoU between the Government of the UK and the State Bank of India for supporting innovative entrepreneurs in sectors such as climate technology and AI.

Climate, Health and Research 10. Launch of Phase III of Bio-Medical Research Career Program.

11. Establishment of the Offshore Wind Taskforce.