PM Modi bids adieu to historic Parliament building, says it was constructed by foreign rulers but funded by Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted the Parliament Special Session and bid adieu to the historic building. “This House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council," said PM Modi while addressing the Lok Sabha for the last time today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building. Before independence, this House was the place for the Imperial Legislative Council. After independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House," the Prime Minister said.

“It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work, and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The five-day special session of Parliament will be shifted to the new House tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Top quotes from PM Modi's speech 1) “This is the time to move forward while remembering the parliamentary journey of 75 years. Today, the achievements of all Indians are being discussed everywhere. This is the result of our united efforts during the 75 years of the history of our Parliament."

2) “The success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud. This has highlighted a new form of India's strength which is connected to technology, science, the potential of our scientists, and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. Today, I again want to congratulate our scientists." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) “Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20...I express my gratitude to you. G20's success is that of 140 crore citizens of the country. It is India's success, not that of an individual or a party...It is a matter for all of us to celebrate."

4) “India will be proud that when it was the president (of the G20), the African Union became its member. I cannot forget the emotional moment when the announcement was made, African Union President said that perhaps he will break down while speaking."

5) “You can imagine the fortune India had, to fulfill such huge hopes and expectations...It is India's strength that it (unanimous Declaration) became possible...Under your chairmanship the P20 - Summit of G20 Parliament Speakers - you announced, will have our full support." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) “Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment...Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed 'Parivaar bhaav'."

7) “From Nehru to Shastri to Vajpayee, this Parliament has seen several leaders presenting their vision of India."

8) “When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honored the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) “There have been sweet and sour experiences, there has also been an atmosphere of bickering, and sometimes an atmosphere of conflict, and sometimes, there has been an atmosphere of joy as well. All these memories are our shared memories, our shared heritage, and hence, its pride is also our shared."

10) "There was a terror attack (on the Parliament). This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)