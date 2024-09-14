PM Modi kisses Deepjyoti, newest member in Prime Minister Family, shares video: ‘Symbol of light in forehead’ | Watch

PM Modi shared a video introducing Deepjyoti, a calf from Lok Kalyan Marg. The post emphasizes the cultural significance of cows and features PM Modi's playful interaction with the calf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of the newest member of the Prime Minister Family at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The video features PM Modi with an adorable calf named Deepjyoti.

“There has been an auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Family on Lok Kalyan Marg,” read a post by PM Modi in Hindi, welcoming the youngest member of the family.

Beginning the post with the message “Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada”, signifying the importance of cow, PM Modi said, “mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead”

“I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’,” the post continued. In the video, PM Modi can be seen garlanding the calf in front of Goddess Durga. Later, he can be seen playing with the baby animal, kissing it and caressing its forehead. In another post, PM Modi shared his photos with the calf in which he is spending time with ‘Deepjyoti’ at his residence.

In the video montage put out on his X handle, the prime minister is seen carrying the calf at his residence, sitting with it at his temple in the house and taking it out to the garden.

PM Modi's love for animals and birds is not hidden and there have been ample photos of him with cows, peacock and other creatures. In January this year, Prime Minister's Office released photos of PM Modi celebrating Pongal/Makar Sankranti festival by offering fodder to a group of six cattle.

All six cattle, assumed to be permanent residents of Lok Kalyan Marg, are of the Punganur breed of Andhra Pradesh.

The cows belong to an Indigenous breed native to Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, including Punganoor, Vayalapadu, Madanapalli, and Palamaneer. Those cows are a unique dwarf breed considered the shortest-humped cattle in the world. Their small size makes them easy to keep at home.

