Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru today evening ahead of the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Monday.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received PM Modi, who landed in Bengaluru in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai wrote, "Warm welcome to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to Karnataka. The PM will inaugurate Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru which will mesmerise the audience with sorties, aerobatic performances & mid-air formations. Our own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will also be the centre of attraction."

The Aero India show this time has become the biggest event in terms of exhibits, presence of large contingent of the foreign defence industry, number of CEOs attending and large number of displays which had never happened in the past, Bommai said during the curtain raiser event for the Aero India show.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the five-day event on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities' at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to showcase the country's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The event will radiate the rise of a strong & self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The focus will be on showcasing indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

It said the biggest ever event till date is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.

Nearly 809 defence companies – Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups – will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence sectors.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, according to an official statement.

The statement also said that about five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event in person and millions more will connect through television and internet.

"The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It will integrate domestic MSMEs and startups in global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production," the statement read.