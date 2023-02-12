PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India-2023 tomorrow
- Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received PM Modi, who landed in Bengaluru in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru today evening ahead of the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Monday.
