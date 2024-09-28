Lata Mangeshkar, known as India's nightingale, had a special connection with PM Modi, who praised her musical contributions. She passed away in 2022, leaving behind a remarkable legacy with over 30,000 songs recorded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered the legend and Bharat Ranta-awardee Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs. Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings."

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Indian nightingale, passed away on February 6, 2022.

Famous music composer and Lata Mangeshkar's brother Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Indian Express that Narendra Modi always addressed his sister (Lata) as "Didi". "She often reminded him, "Our mother was Gujarati," and whenever he visited, she served him Gujarati dishes. They discussed many topics, including cricket and food," he noted.

Hridyanth added that Both became emotional during their call, with PM Modi praising her lifelong dedication to music. "It was particularly touching when he extended his wishes to Didi in his Mann Ki Baat address that month, sharing the audio of their conversation and resonating with millions."

Lata Mangeshkar's early life Born in 1929 in Indore to Marathi classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his Gujarati wife Shevanti, Lata Mangeshkar has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry.

Lata Mangeshkar was born into a family of performers; her father managed a theatre company, and her sisters, Asha Bhonsle and Usha Mangeshkar, are also renowned singers. Teaming up with her sister Asha, who was known for more sensual songs, Lata Mangeshkar held a prominent position in the film music industry.

Mangeshkar's voice, often described as 'virginally pure,' held a symbolic significance for actresses in the film industry, especially during the 1960s and 70s when she reached the pinnacle of her career.

She began her singing career at 13 in 1942, recording her first song, “Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari," for a Marathi film. However, it was ultimately cut from the final release.

Her unparalleled career spans over seven decades, and she became the voice for numerous generations of female actors in Bollywood. Throughout her illustrious career, she recorded music in more than 30 languages, primarily Hindi and Marathi, and lent her voice to over 5,000 songs across more than a thousand Bollywood and regional films

Her musical journey spans actresses from Madhubala and Nimmi in the 1940s to Meena Kumari, Nargis, and Nutan in the 50s, followed by Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Sharmila Tagore in the 60s.

Legends have it that composers like Hemant Kumar and Madan Mohan patiently waited for her recovery from illness to sing for their films Bees Saal Baad (1962) and Woh Kaun Thi (1964), despite initial doubts about her ability to sing again.