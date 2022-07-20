PM Modi lauds all vaccinators for 200-crore covid-19 vaccinations landmark

PM Modi lauds all vaccinators for 200-crore covid-19 vaccinations landmark2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all vaccinators for achieving the 200 crore covid-19 vaccine doses landmark on July 17 since the nationwide vaccination drive started in the country in January last year.
The Prime Minister lauded the vaccinators for this landmark achievement by sending them appreciation letters personally.
In the letter, PM Modi said, “With your active participation, India has scripted history, yet again! We reached another significant milestone. It was a memorable for the country as we completed administering 200 crore vaccine doses, an outstanding achievement in our fight against covid-19."
“Our vaccinators, healthcare workers, healthcare support staff and frontline workers have played a critical role in protecting Indians. This is a laudable example of dedication to duty and delivering when it is most necessary," the Prime Minister said in a letter to vaccinators.
He further heaped praises on India's covid-19 vaccination drive pace and called it “spectacular". “The scale and speed that India imparted to the world's largest vaccination programme have been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people like you," PM Modi added.
The Prime Minister said that the achievement of 200-crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of the democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of the nation.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark in only 18 months. He stated , “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history".
“India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement," the Health Minister said in a video address to the people.
India's nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive had started in the country last year on 16 January. According to the Union Health Ministry data released on Sunday, a total of 2,00,0015,631 doses have been administered across the country till 1 pm on July 17.
The latest achievement came as the central government on Friday started a 75-day campaign for free booster dose at the government centres in a bid to encourage people and mark the 75 years of India's independence.
