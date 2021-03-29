PM Modi lauds Coimbatore bus conductor who gives free saplings to travellers

"World Sparrow Day was celebrated just a few days ago. Sparrow that is Goraiya, at places is also known aschakali, or it is also called chimni, orghanchirika. Earlier, Goraiyawould be found chirping on the boundaries of the walls of our houses or the neighbouing trees. But now people recollect Goraiya by telling you that last they had seen Goraiyawas many years ago! Today we are required to make efforts to save it," PM Modi added.

