Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Excellent! Well done my young friends". PM Modi called for continuing the momentum.

He tweeted, "Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven't already."

He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat.

"Shielding Young India against COVID-19. Over 2 crore children between the age group of 15-18 vaccinated against #COVID19 since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated," he had said.

Excellent! Well done my young friends.



Let us continue this momentum.



Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already. https://t.co/h6TCS0BDkU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2022

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group began on January 3 in the country.

Meanwhile, the registration for the 'precaution dose' of the Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities has been started on the CoWIN portal.

The exercise of administering the precaution dose to this categories of beneficiaries will begin from January 10, Monday.

So far, more than 151.47 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Of which 2,27,33,154 vaccine doses have been administered to adolescents. Altogether, 88.32 crore people have received a single dose of the vaccine while 63.14 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021.

On March 1, the Covid vaccination drive was started for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!