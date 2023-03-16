PM Modi lauds first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav on Vande Bharat debut

PM Modi lauds first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav on Vande Bharat debut2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Surekha Yadav, a native of Satara district in western Maharashtra, piloted the Vande Bharat Express train between Solapur station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on March 13, becoming the first women loco pilot in Asia to run Vande Bharat train.
Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot who ran the Vande Bharat Express train was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calling the feat as an assurance of realization of Amrit Kaal.
