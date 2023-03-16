PM Modi lauds first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav on Vande Bharat debut

Surekha Yadav, a native of Satara district in western Maharashtra, piloted the Vande Bharat Express train between Solapur station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on March 13, becoming the first women loco pilot in Asia to run Vande Bharat train.
Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot who ran the Vande Bharat Express train was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calling the feat as an assurance of realization of Amrit Kaal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot who ran the Vande Bharat Express train was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and calling the feat as an assurance of realization of Amrit Kaal.
"This is the confidence of the new India's women's power! The achievements that women are making today in every field of life, give confidence that the country's aspirations will be realized in Amrit Kaal," PM said replying to the tweet by Union Minister, Raosaheb Patil Danve.
"This is the confidence of the new India's women's power! The achievements that women are making today in every field of life, give confidence that the country's aspirations will be realized in Amrit Kaal," PM said replying to the tweet by Union Minister, Raosaheb Patil Danve.
"I would like to thank to our Indian railway's administration which gave me this opportunity. Feeling so happy that I got this opportunity after 34 years of my service in the Indian Railways," Surekha Yadav said while talking to ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I would like to thank to our Indian railway's administration which gave me this opportunity. Feeling so happy that I got this opportunity after 34 years of my service in the Indian Railways," Surekha Yadav said while talking to ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Surekha Yadav, a native of Satara district in western Maharashtra, piloted the Vande Bharat Express train between Solapur station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on March 13, becoming the first women loco pilot in Asia to run Vande Bharat train.
Surekha Yadav, a native of Satara district in western Maharashtra, piloted the Vande Bharat Express train between Solapur station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on March 13, becoming the first women loco pilot in Asia to run Vande Bharat train.
She further said that she became India's first female train driver in 1988, and was awarded for her achievements at State and National levels.
She further said that she became India's first female train driver in 1988, and was awarded for her achievements at State and National levels.
"Yadav notched another feather in Central Railway's cap by becoming the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express," the Central Railway said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Yadav notched another feather in Central Railway's cap by becoming the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express," the Central Railway said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Piloted by Yadav, the Vande Bharat Express departed Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT five minutes before time.