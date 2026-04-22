PM Modi lauds Indian cheesemakers after India makes debut at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, wins 4 medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday, April 22, that cheese from India has made its debut at Mundial do Queijo do Brasil – a competition for cheese and dairy products. He also announced that two Indians who entered the competition, also won super gold, two golds and one silver medals.
Prime Minister Modi said, “Cheese from India makes its mark globally. India made an impressive debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026, which is a vibrant international competition for cheese and dairy products. Four Indian products won medals, including 1 Super Gold, 2 Golds and 1 Silver,” he said.
PM Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts of the awardees – Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo – for winning the competition and stated that such achievements streghthen the growing global recognition of India’s artisanal dairy sector.
“The Super Gold was won by Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style), the Golds were won by Yak Churpi-Soft, Nordic Farm, Leh, Ladakh and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) while the Silver was won by Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style). Congratulations to Mausam Narang and Thenlay Nurboo,” the prime minister said.
“Such successes strengthen India’s artisanal dairy sector on the world stage.”
According to Mundial do Queijodo Brasil 2026 website, the 4th World Cheese Awards of Brazil took place from April 16 to 19, 2026, at Teatro B32 in São Paulo (SP). The program, aimed at both professionals and consumers, was curated by a team passionate about cheese.
More than 100 producers from across Brazil sold their products directly from their farms. There were four competitions in the Mundial do Queijodo Brasil 2026 including 4th Cheese and Dairy Products Competition, 3rd Best Cheesemaker of Brazil Competition, 3rd Best Cheese Retailer of Brazil Competition and 3rd Best Fondue in Brazil Competition.
About the awards, the website says: “Since 2019, the World Cheese Awards of Brazil has established itself as a key event for participants in the cheese and dairy sector. Cheese curators, milk producers, distributors, equipment manufacturers, suppliers, chefs – all will gather once again in São Paulo for the 4th edition, showcasing its expertise.”
Some traditional Indian cheese are: Paneer, chhena and khoya are some traditional kind of cheese. Bandel, Kalari and Chhurpi are some other variety of cheese. While Bandel cheese has come from West Bengal, Kalari is one from Jammu and Kashmir and Chhurpi is from Himalayan regions like Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.