Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the youth of the country to draw inspiration from our cricket team's historic victory in Australia, saying India must fight back challenges, even with less experience, as was seen at Gabba.

Hailing the Indian cricket team after their thrilling win at Australia's Gabba, PM Modi said that a positive mindset leads to positive results, which is the essence of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

"The Indian team in Australia is a great example of the change in approach. Even after losing the first test, they continued fighting," the Prime Minister said in a virtual address to the outgoing students of Tezpur University.

"Even after suffering injuries, they kept fighting for wins and kept looking for new solutions. Some players may have been less experienced, but their bravery was no less. They created history with the right talent and temperament," PM Modi said.

"We should learn to take risks and overcome fear of failure," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister drew parallels between the country's performance during the Covid-19 pandemic and India's less experienced Test cricket team that clinched India's historic win at the Gabba.

On India's home-grown Covid vaccines

Speaking about the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said there was scepticism about how such a large country will tackle it.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, people were apprehensive about what will happen, but the country showed resilience. We fought Covid with Made in India solutions," the PM said on India's home-grown Covid vaccines.

"Today's India is not afraid of working on experiments for solving problems. The world's largest banking inclusion campaign is ongoing in India. The world's largest toilet building, house-providing, clean-drinking water providing and vaccination drive is in India," PM Modi said.

Praising the innovation centre of Tezpur University, PM Modi said, "We are entering 75 years of independence. Now you have to live for a new India, an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). From this year till the 100 years of independence, is the golden period for the youth of this country."

The 18th convocation is being held both virtually and in-person, following coronavirus-related guidelines. The university had previously released guidelines for attending the convocation ceremony.

Only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person. The remaining outgoing students of Tezpur University will get their degrees and diplomas virtually.

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the 18th convocation.

