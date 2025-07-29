PM Modi lauds Jaishankar’s speech on Operation Sindoor: ‘World heard India’s stand against terrorism’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday (July 28) for his powerful speech in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, saying it successfully conveyed India’s firm stand against terrorism to the global community.

“The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India’s perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor.”

Operation Sindoor and global support Jaishankar, speaking during a discussion in Parliament, said India's swift and decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack received overwhelming international support. Only three of the 193 UN member countries opposed Operation Sindoor, he said.

"There was overwhelming support that the country which has been attacked has the right to defend itself," he told Parliament.

Jaishankar hails Operation Sindoor as ‘new normal’ in India’s fight against terror

Jaishankar declared that India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 Hindu pilgrims, marks a strategic shift.

“The challenge of cross-border terrorism continues, but Operation Sindoor marks a new phase. There is now a new normal,” Jaishankar said, outlining India’s five-point doctrine on tackling terrorism from across the border.

‘New normal’ in India’s terror response The five elements of this new approach, according to Jaishankar, include:

Terrorists will not be treated as proxies.

Cross-border terrorism will be met with appropriate response.

There will be no talks except on terrorism.

India will not yield to nuclear blackmail.

Terror and good neighbourliness cannot co-exist — “blood and water cannot flow together.” Diplomatic groundwork and military resolve Jaishankar said the government conducted high-level phone calls before launching Operation Sindoor. He recounted that when the US Vice President warned of a massive Pakistani retaliation, Prime Minister Modi firmly conveyed that India would respond with full force if attacked.

Airstrikes and ceasefire On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Jaishankar confirmed that India also retaliated to Pakistani aggression by pounding its airbases.

Clarifying Trump’s claim He also countered claims by US President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly said he used trade talks to mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar insisted there was no link between diplomatic trade discussions and the decision to cease hostilities, which was coordinated directly between the two militaries through the DGMOs.

The ceasefire came after Pakistan, according to Jaishankar, formally conveyed its willingness to end hostilities through the DGMOs.

“On May 10, we received calls indicating Pakistan wanted to cease fighting… That request came through the proper DGMO channel, not via Washington.”

Dismisses Trump’s trade claim Jaishankar pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he used trade as leverage to broker peace.

“At no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there any linkage with trade,” Jaishankar clarified.

He said Trump and PM Modi only spoke on April 22 and again on June 17 — and not during the days of active hostilities.

Congress slams government, Jaishankar hits back Jaishankar's response was to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi attacking the government over Trump’s remarks, citing his claims of mediating the ceasefire.

India’s global diplomacy in action Jaishankar said Indian diplomacy worked to build global support for India’s right to defend itself. He noted 27 calls by him and nearly 20 by PM Modi, in addition to 35–40 letters of support. He said US designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terror group due to India’s efforts.

Indus Waters Treaty held in abeyance Jaishankar said the Cabinet Committee on Security decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases support to terrorism.