PM Modi lauds Jawahar Lal Nehru reminiscing memories at old parliament building, ‘Stroke of Midnight inspired all..’2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
PM Modi praises Nehru and Gandhi, recalls memories at old parliament building; special session begins.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started the Parliament special session by reminiscing the memories of the old Parliament building saying that never thought ‘will get so much love’. PM also lauded the contributions of Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and all other prime ministers while remembering the bitter-sweet memories.