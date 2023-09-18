Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started the Parliament special session by reminiscing the memories of the old Parliament building saying that never thought ‘will get so much love’. PM also lauded the contributions o f Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and all other prime ministers while remembering the bitter-sweet memories.

“When I first entered this building as member, I never imagined that I will get so much love from people," the PM said “Emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building; many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it."

Further speaking about the best moments in the building, he noted, “Post-Independence, many expressed doubts about country's success; but the power of this Parliament proved naysayers wrong"

And went on to add, “Biggest achievement of 75 years of this House is the ever-growing trust of the people in Parliament"

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on Tuesday, the working of the parliament will be shifted to the new building. Noting the same, “We will move to new Parliament building, but this old building will also always inspire coming generations"

Modi remembers old prime ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the vision of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, P V Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but also reminded the Lok Sabha of the 'cash-for-vote' scam during the Manmohan Singh government.

He remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chandrashekhar and Lal Krishna Advani for enriching the House.

The prime minister also lauded the contribution of B R Ambedkar, saying his vision for industrialisation, which was aimed at bringing social justice in the country during the first government of independent India, continues to remain at the heart of every industrial policy even today.

At the same time, there have been sad and emotive moments when Parliament witnessed loss of three serving prime ministers -- Nehru, Shastri and Indira Gandhi -- and they were paid rich tributes, he noted.

A historic session: PM Modi on special Parliament session

Ahead of the session, PM Modi on Monday said that the special session of Parliament will witness “historic decisions".

“PM Modi said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building."

"At this time, we all are feeling an atmosphere of enthusiasm and a new confidence in the entire country. At the same time, this session of Parliament is taking place. This session is short, but in terms of time, it is very big. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination," he said.

"Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place, we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions will be taken in the new Parliament building," he added.

The five-day special session of Parliament began at 11 am today.

