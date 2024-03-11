PM Modi lauds Mission Divyastra — 5 things to know about made-in-India Agni-5 nuclear missiles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised DRDO scientists for successfully launching India's first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded scientists at DRDO on Monday as India launched its first flight test for the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The weapon is equipped Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology that enhances its effectiveness in delivering multiple warheads to different targets with precision. The country has already deployed the Agni 1 to 4 missiles — with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km.