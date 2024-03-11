Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded scientists at DRDO on Monday as India launched its first flight test for the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile. The weapon is equipped Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology that enhances its effectiveness in delivering multiple warheads to different targets with precision. The country has already deployed the Agni 1 to 4 missiles — with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," the PM tweeted.

“The flight test of Agni V under Mission Divyastra marks a very important milestone in India’s march towards greater geo-strategic role and capabilities...I convey my heartiest congratulations to the Team DRDO for this major achievement. I am sure they will keep moving apace in their quest for excellence and self-reliance," added President Droupadi Murmu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 5 things to know about made-in-India Agni-5 nuclear missiles: An MIRV payload involves a single missile carrying four to six nuclear warheads, each programmed to hit a separate target. Only a select group of nations have MIRV capability.

Agni-5 missiles has a range of up to 5,000 km and it can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range. It will greatly enhance India's national security — delivering multiple warheads to different targets with precision.

India has already carried out a number of tests of Agni 5. However this was the first flight test carried out with MIRV.

This system is also equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages that ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points with the desired accuracy.

Government sources indicate that the project has seen significant contributions from women and has a female project director.

(With inputs from agencies)

