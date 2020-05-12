PM Modi lauds nurses for 'doing great work towards defeating Covid-19'

On the occasion of International Nurse Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role played by nurses and said: "they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19".

"International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families,"PM Modi said in tweet.

"Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers," the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi called them unsung heroes fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"On International Nurses Day, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of Covid-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts," Amit Shah tweeted.

"Across India our nurses are working tirelessly, around the clock, to help save lives. They are our unsung heroes, our first line of defence against the Covid-19 virus. On International Nurses Day I thank and salute each and every one of them for their hard work & dedication."

International Nurse Day is celebrated on May 12 every year, commemorating the birth anniversary of English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and in appreciation of the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe.

-With agency inputs

