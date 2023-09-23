Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a security official on Saturday for prioritising his duty over personal commitments during the G20 Summit. Inspector Suresh Kumar had been deputed at Bharat Mandapam for the security of rooms allocated for bilateral meetings when he received news of his mother suffering a heart attack. Modi also heard the concerns of staffers who had worked for the successful completion of the G20 Summit during an event in Varanasi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was doing my duty with pride and I was happy to be part of the organisational team for such a big program. While I was on duty…I received the news that my mother had been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. I continued with my duty at that time…part of me wanted to visit my mother immediately…" the official recalled emotionally.

As the assembled audience applauded his actions, Prime Minister Modi also thanked the official for managing the situation and keeping calm in the face of adversity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday, and highlighted the recent sporting successes of India. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI secretary Jay Shah presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an Indian cricket team jersey with "NAMO" inscribed on it during the event.

Modi also gave credit to the women of the country for the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament and said the power of their leadership has been proved in every period in history.

“Women's leadership may be a modern system for the rest of the world, but we are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev. This law has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Act, although some people have a problem with the word vandan (worship). Now, what will they do if they do not worship mothers," he said while addressing an all-women public meeting in his parliamentary constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

