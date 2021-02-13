OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 09:38 PM IST PTI

Shah said the government has done more for Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 than those who ruled it for generations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his "wonderful speech" was extensive in detail and highlighted the government's efforts for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. 

In tweets, Modi also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "comprehensive" reply in Lok Sabha to a discussion on the Union Budget, saying she talks about how it benefits every section of society as well as giving an impetus to the 'Aatmanibhar Bharat' movement. 

Replying to a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said the government has done more for Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 than those who ruled it for generations, even as he assured that the Centre will grant full statehood to the union territory at an appropriate time.

The prime minister said, "A wonderful speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. Extensive in detail and rich in content, it highlights our efforts for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

