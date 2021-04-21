Prime Minister Narendra Modi , during his address to the nation on Tuesday, mentioned that the nation is witnessing an extremely high demand for oxygen due to increasing cases of Covid-19. In response to the prime minister’s address, Tata Group stepped up to help with the growing demand for oxygen.

Tata Group, through a tweet, lauded the prime minister’s address and the effort to spread awareness regarding the current situation in the country. In order to play its part in the revival from the second wave, Tata Group had announced that they will be importing 24 cryogenic containers that will be used to transport the life-saving gas.

In the tweet, the company stated, “PM @narendramodi 's appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against #COVID19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure."

Further, they announced that they will be importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country.

In response to the company’s announcement, PM Modi declared it as a ‘compassionate gesture’ from Tata Group. Responding to the company’s announcement, PM Modi stated, “Compassionate gesture by the Tata Group. Together, the people of India will fight Covid-19."

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister called upon all stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, to deal collectively with the immediate challenge of the shortage of oxygen cylinders.

Last year when the first wave of the pandemic hit India, the group had also imported ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks and gloves, as well as COVID-19 testing kits in large numbers from countries including South Korea, the US and China. The group had also pledged ₹1,500 crore to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

