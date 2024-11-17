PM Modi lauds The Sabarmati Report for portrayal of Godhra train burning case: ‘Truth is coming out…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Sabarmati Report for exposing the truth behind the Godhra riots. The film, featuring Vikrant Massey, portrays events after the 2002 train burning incident and achieved 1.41 crore on its opening day.

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded The Sabarmati Report on Sunday for ‘revealing the truth’ about the circumstances surrounding the Godhra riots. The film starring Vikrant Massey is set in the aftermath of the 2002 train burning incident and ‘inspired by true events’.

“It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” Modi wrote on X in response to a review.

The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. The Vikrant Massey-starrer was directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. It raked in 1.41 crore at the box office on opening day and analysts remain optimistic about a ‘solid’ weekend total.

 

The thriller drama has seen repeated delays — starting with an initial release date in May. It was then delayed to August 2 before being rescheduled for November 15.

Massey essays the role of a vernacular journalist who probes the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report. Meanwhile Ektaa Kapoor described the film as a “social commentary” in response to queries about whether it could instigate communal tensions.

“I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with,” he told reporters during the trailer launch of the film.

59 people were killed near Godhra train station in 2002 when the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt. The incident triggered communal riots in Gujarat that claimed more than 1,000 lives, mostly Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 05:17 PM IST
