PM Modi launches 1st-ever seaplane services from Statue of Unity to Sabarmati

India now has its first-ever seaplane services in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The service is expected to boost travel and tourism, and provide last-mile connectivity.

PM Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin-engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Before boarding the plane, PM Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.

Seaplanes are the perfect flying machines that can effectively connect the remotest parts of India to the mainstream aviation network without the high costs of building airports and runways, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

Things to know

SpiceJet will be operating two flights daily on the Ahmedabad-Kevadia route effective 31 October.

The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin from ₹ 1500 under the UDAN scheme. The tickets could be bought on spiceshuttle.com.

Few regions including North East, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andaman, Lakshadweep and other coastal areas are the destinations that are being evaluated for amphibious plane operations.

