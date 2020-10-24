PM Modi launches 3 key projects, including ‘Kisan Suryoday Yojana’, in Gujarat

The Prime Minister said Girnar mountain is the abode of Ma Ambe. It has Gorakhnath peak, Guru Dattatreya peak and a Jain temple. He said with the inauguration of the world class Rope Way more and more devotees and tourists will come here. He said this would be the fourth rope way in Gujarat along with Banaskantha, Pavagadh and Satpura. He added this ropeway will now provide job opportunities and economic opportunities to the people. He highlighted the hardships people face when such systems that provide so much convenience to the people, remain stuck for so long. He listed the economic benefits accruing to the locals by developing tourist sites. He listed sites like Shivarajpur beach which has got blue flag certification and Statue of Unity which provides a lot of employment opportunities to the locals. He cited an example of Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad where nobody used to go. And after renovation yearly about 75 lakh people are visiting the Lake and has also become a source of revenue to many people. He said tourism is one sector which with little investment provides many job opportunities. He urged the people of Gujarat and those spread across the world to become its ambassadors to canvas for the various tourist destinations in Gujarat and help in its progress.