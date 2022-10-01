5G Launch Live: PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022 in Delhi

5G Launch Live: PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022 in Delhi5 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 11:53 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launched 5G services. PM Modi also inspected the exhibition at Pragati Maidan. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.