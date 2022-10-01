5G Launch Live: PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022 in Delhi

Airtel 5G to start in 8 cities today, to cover entire country by 2024 Airtel will start 5G services in 8 cities today, to cover entire country by 2024

New era is about to begin, says Sunil Bharti Mittal on 5G launch Bharti Enterprises founder-chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said that a new era is about to begin with the launch of 5G services in India. “It's an important day. A new era is about to begin. This beginning is taking place in 75th yr of independence & will begin a new awareness, energy in the country. It'll open several new opportunities for people," he said. View Full Image Sunil Bharti Mittal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mukesh Ambani says 5G much more than the next generation of connectivity technology Mukesh Ambani said 5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. “To my mind, it's foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain & Metaverse," he said.

Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani speaks on 5G Mukesh Ambani says with the launch of 5G IMC can now become Asian Mobile Congress. Jio 5G to reach every taluka, every district by December 2023. “Very proud of what we've demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) & DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we're ready to take leadership & Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress & Global Mobile Congress," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Communication and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on 5G launch Cabinet minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulates India on the launch of 5G services in India. He also mentioned how permissions and approvals are given easily in the telecom sector. “Today, PM Modi is launching 5G Services in India. In the history of telecom, today would be recorded in golden letters. Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person."

Reliance Jio 5G: When will you be able to use the services on your phone? Check details here Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 October officially launched the 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The 5G services are likely to provide high speed internet with low latency thereby changing the landscape of data. The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi taking first-hand experience of services related to 5G Services Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking first-hand experience of services related to 5G Services. PM Modi launched 5G services in India today at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully Recently, the 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to Telecom Service Providers with a gross revenue of ₹1,50,173 crore. The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving IoT, M2M, AI, Edge Computing, Robotics etc. DoT has amended Right of Way (RoW) Rules 2016 in August 2022, wherein the charges for RoW permissions have been made reasonable and a ceiling for RoW charges for installation of 5G small cells and optical fibre cable on street furniture has been fixed. DoT has set up a 5G Testbed with help of IITs, IISc Bengaluru and SAMEER to develop technology in 2018. A 5G Hackathon was commenced in 2020, to trigger ideation and prototyping of use-cases by startups and has led to spurring innovative products. C-DOT has developed an indigenous 5G Non-Stand Alone (NSA) core. C-DOT is also developing 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) in collaboration with local industry and start-ups. C-DOT has already tested its 4G Core in collaboration with TCS and Tejas Networks successfully. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uses of 5G in India The launch of 5G services in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China, follows years of intense preparation. 5G will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others. 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc. Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network. Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

Delhi International airport becomes 5G network-compliant GMR group-run Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said that it has made its facility compliant for 5G network, which the passengers can avail once these services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). Most airports at present provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch 5G launch here

PM Narendra Modi visits the Airtel 5G booth at the India Mobile World Congress 2022 PM is taking a live demo from the dias to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and artificial intelligence. After Jio, PM Modi is currently inspecting demonstration in the Airtel 5G booth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5G Launch Live Updates: Economic impact of 5G The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach USD 450 billion by 2035.

5G to roll out in 13 cities Initially, 5G services will roll out in 13 cities. The services will start in: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan PM Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan. He will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly. He is currently getting a demonstration of 5G from Reliance Jio. Akash Ambani is also present to showcase these 5G use cases to the Prime Minister.