Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. "A historic effort towards rural transformation," PM Modi tweeted. He also said that he is delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance. "Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh," PM Modi said at launch event of distribution of property cards .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the distribution of property cards under the Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. "A historic effort towards rural transformation," PM Modi tweeted. He also said that he is delighted that such great work is being done on a day that has historic importance. "Today, is the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh," PM Modi said at launch event of distribution of property cards .

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Union minister for panchayati raj Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Yadav were also present at the event.

PM Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These Aadhaar-like property cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the surrounding areas they own (as opposed to the cultivated land).

According to the PMO, the beneficiaries are from 763 villages including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner.