Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled several initiatives related to the education sector in India to mark the first anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The projects launched today include Academic Bank of Credits, AI-based translation of first-year engineering curriculum in 11 regional languages, internationalisation of higher education, National Digital Education Architecture, and National Education Technology Forum.

Other initiatives launched by the Prime Minister included Vidya Pravesh - a three month play based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level, and NISHTHA 2.0 - an integrated teacher training programme designed by NCERT. SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels) - a competency based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools, and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence were also unveiled.

Addressing the educational community and others on the one-year anniversary of NEP 2020, PM Modi said that our achievements in future will depend on the education being imparted to youth at present.

"I believe that India's new National Education Policy is one of the big factors in the great endeavour of nation building," he added.

"The new National Education Policy assures the youth that the country is now completely with them, with their spirits. The Artificial Intelligence programme which has just been launched will also make our youth future oriented, opening the way for AI driven economy," the Prime Minister said.

