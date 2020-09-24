PM Modi launches Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols on Thursday, the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

Narendra Modi interacted via virtual conferencing with various sports persons, fitness experts and others during the Fit India Dialogue event organised on the anniversary of fit India movement.

The virtual dialogue was conducted in a casual and informal manner where the participants shared with the PM Modi their life experiences and their fitness mantra.

Modi interacted and asked about experiences of fitness to Devendra Jhajharia, Paralympic Gold Medalist, Javelin Thrower, Afsan Ashiq, Footballer, Milind Soman, Actor, Model, Rujuta Diwekar, Nutritionist, Virat Kohli, cricketer and more.

The prime minister gave the mantra — fitness ka dose, adha ghanta roz ( Fitness dose, Half an hour everyday ) for everyone's health. He urged everyone to practice yoga, or badminton, tennis or football, karate or kabaddi for at least 30 minutes daily. He said today the Youth Ministry and Health Ministry together released Fitness protocols.

PNarendra Modi said today awareness about fitness has become worldwide. World Health Organization or WHO has made a Global strategy on Diet, physical activity and health. “They have issued a global recommendation on Physical activity also. Today many countries like Australia, Germany, Britain and the US have set new goals for fitness and are working on them. A large-scale campaign is going on in many such countries at the moment and more and more citizens are joining the routine of daily exercise," Modi said.

Prime Minister said the Fit India Dialogue focuses on the fitness interests of every age group and brings into play different dimensions of fitness.

Modi also highlighted that there is a high amount of mobilization in the country towards fitness, after the launch of the Fit India movement. Awareness on health and fitness has been increasing continuously and activeness has also increased.

