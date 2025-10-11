PM Modi launches ₹35,440 crore 2 big agricultural schemes — Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major agricultural schemes — PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses — with a combined financial outlay of ₹35,440 crore.

Modi made the announcements during a special Krishi programme, and asserted that these schemes are designed to transform the lives of millions of farmers in India by focusing on the country's self-reliance and the welfare of farmers.

"Today, on this historic day, two important new schemes are being launched for the country's self-reliance and the welfare of farmers. First, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission. These two schemes will transform the fortunes of millions of farmers in India. The government is going to spend more than ₹35,000 crore on these schemes," PM Modi said.

What are the new agricultural schemes?

Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: With an outlay of ₹24,000 crore, the scheme aims to boost agricultural productivity, encourage crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices.

— The scheme also seeks to enhance post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels.

— It aims at improving irrigation facilities and ensuring availability of long-term and short-term credit in 100 selected districts.

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses — Allocation of ₹11,440 crore is dedicated to achieving self-reliance in pulse production.

— This mission aims to increase the productivity levels and expand the cultivation area for pulses.

— It also focuses on strengthening the entire value chain, covering essential components such as procurement, efficient storage, and processing — all while working to minimise post-harvest losses.

The two schemes, already approved by the Cabinet, will be implemented from the upcoming rabi (winter) season till 2030-31.

GST reforms bring economic relief Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also highlighted the direct economic relief delivered to India's farmers and rural families through Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. He noted that these reforms have reduced the cost of agricultural equipment and other essential items.