Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing on Monday.

While performing the ground-breaking ceremony of Ahmedabad and Surat Metro Rail projects, PM Narendra Modi said the rail projects will further "strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country".

"Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country - Ahmedabad and Surat," PM Modi said at the Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II & Surat Metro Rail Project.

Today morning, PM Modi had tweeted to say that the Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro will mark as a "landmark day" for the two leading urban centres in the state.

"Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat's leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM," the PM wrote on Twitter.

'Work underway on over 1,000 km metro network in 27 cities'

Work is in progress on over 1,000 km long metro rail network in 27 cities in India, PM Modi said today.

The Prime Minister also took a veiled dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, saying that the previous government had no modern approach and policy for the metro.

"There was a time when there was no modern thinking and policy on metro in our country. The result was that there was a different (type of) metro in each city," PM Modi said.

Stating that the metro network in Ahmedabad and Surat will further strengthen the connectivity in the two major business centres of the country, PM Modi said the government is developing an integrated urban transport system.

The difference between the approach of his government and the previous governments is the (pace of) expansion of the metro rail network across the country, he said.

"Before 2014, only 225 km of metro line became operational in 10-12 yrs. In the last six years, over 450 km of metro network became operational," Modi said.

The PM also congratulated the people of Gujarat for new trains and railway lines for Kevadiya including modern Jan Shatabdi from Ahmedabad to Kevadiya. The Prime Minister informed that today work started on infrastructure projects worth ₹17,000 crore.

Terming Ahmedabad and Surat as the cities contributing to Aatamnirbharta, PM Modi recalled the excitement when Metro was launched in Ahmedabad and how Ahmedabad had linked its dreams and identity with Metro.

The second phase of the metro will benefit the people as it will link new areas of the city with this comfortable mode of transport. Similarly, Surat will also experience better connectivity. These projects are envisaged keeping in mind the requirement of the future, said PM Modi.

All you need to know about Ahmedabad & Surat metro projects

The Ahmedabad and Surat metro projects are expected to provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to these cities.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. While corridor-1 is 22.8 km long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, corridor-2 is 5.4 km long and is from GNLU to GIFT-City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is ₹5,384 crore, an official said.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. While corridor-1 is 21.61 km long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 km long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The completion cost of the project ₹12,020 crore.

