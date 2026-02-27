PM Modi launches another scathing attack at Congress over ‘shirtless’ protest: ‘Not only took off its clothes…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, heavily criticised the Congress for the recent shirtless protest by its youth wing members at the AI Impact Summit. “Congress not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests, but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy…” claimed PM Modi, alleging that the grand old party attempted to tarnish the “national celebration.”

Modi made the comments while addressing the News18 Rising Bharat Summit. He struck a similar note while addressing a public rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh earlier this month – accusing the Congress of turning a global platform into a stage for what he described as “dirty and naked politics.”

"Congress not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests, but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy. Clearly, this action has angered the nation. Therefore, they invoked Mahatma Gandhi to justify their sins. Congress does this every time. When it needs to hide its sins, it invokes Bapu, and when it needs to glorify itself, it gives all the credit to one family. Congress has now become merely a toolkit for opposition in the name of ideology," PM Modi claimed at Friday's Summit.

What happened at the AI Impact Summit? PM Modi's comments at News18 Rising Bharat Summit comes days after chaotic scenes unfolded at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 – which was held in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

On 20 February, Indian Youth Congress workers staged a shirtless/topless protest disrupting the event.

According to PTI, the group of people marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as "India US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and “PM is compromised” – which resulted in a commotion.

On Tuesday, 24 February, Delhi Police arrested Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest.

‘Only knows how to…’ While addressing the Summit on Friday, the prime minister also alleged that the Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good.

"People of our country welcomed every good step taken by our government, but the Congress only knows how to oppose everything. The votes of Congress are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worthy of their votes. Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, now Gen-Z is ready to do the same," he said.

PM Modi also said that in a democracy, the role of the opposition is not just about blindly opposing every move of the government, but presenting an alternative vision, and that is why the "enlightened public" of the country is "teaching a lesson" to Congress now.

"Today, the condition of the Congress is such that it has more than 50 MLAs in just four states. Over the past 40 years, the number of young voters in the country has increased, but the Congress has clearly diminished," Modi said.