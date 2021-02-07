OPEN APP
PM Modi launches Asom Mala in Assam's Sonitpur district
2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 12:44 PM IST

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam and West Bengal today
  • In Assam, he will also lay foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Assam and West Bengal today, launched the ‘Asom Mala’ programme in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. As per the PMO, this initiative will boost the state’s road infrastructure and contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote earlier, "I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity."

"Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam's health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in healthcare. This has benefitted not only Assam but also the entire Northeast," the PM said in another tweet.

'Asom Mala', aimed at helping improve state highways and major district roads network in the state.

"The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System (ROMS)," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Modi had put out another tweet along with various pictures of the preparations being made for his Assam visit. "Glad to see immense enthusiasm in Assam. Happy to be getting yet another opportunity to be in the state tomorrow. We will continue working for Assam's all-round development," said PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present on the occasion.

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at Biswanath and Charaideo at a total estimated project cost of over 1,100 crores. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity.

The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire North-Eastern region.

