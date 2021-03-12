New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the curtain raiser activities of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, planned to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. As part of the celebrations, the prime minister flagged off a 386-kilometre freedom march or padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad, to Dandi.

“Addressing the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram, the Prime Minister noted the launch of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 which will continue till 15 August, 2023," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops to launch the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence, as reported by Mint earlier.

“The Prime Minister asserted that Azadi Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta," the statement added.

Activities are being planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across the spectrum sectors since its independence. These programmes will focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.

“The Prime Minister said we have proved ourselves with our hard work, both in India and abroad. We are proud of our Constitution and democratic traditions. He said India, the mother of democracy, is still moving ahead by strengthening democracy. He said that India’s achievements are giving hope to the entire humanity. He added that the development journey of India is filled with AatmaNirbharta and is going to give momentum to the development journey of the whole world," according to the statement.

All ministries and departments are planning their own schedule and programmes for each of the 75 weeks. The focus is to keep it low-cost and people-intensive and to encourage community participation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via