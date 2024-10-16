PM Modi launches BJP’s ’Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan’, becomes first ’active member’ of party

  • PM Modi enrolled as the first active member of BJP during the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan launch.

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 09:32 PM IST
PM Modi becomes the first Sakriya Sadasya of BJP while launching the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan on Wednesday.
PM Modi becomes the first Sakriya Sadasya of BJP while launching the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan on Wednesday.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first ‘active member' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he launched party's Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan on Wednesday.

He renewed his membership in the presence of BJP nationals president J P Nadda and General Secretary Vinod Tawde, convener of the nationwide membership drive.

“A unique initiative to create active workers through active membership campaign! I am very proud that today as a party worker, I became the first active member of @BJP4India and started this campaign,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Modi said that this movement will further strengthen the party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress.

Also Read | Modi urges global framework for ethical AI, cyber security and data privacy

“The active membership campaign will give new energy to all party workers to work for the country. Only by becoming an active member will you get the opportunity to serve at the Mandal, district and national level. I appeal to the workers across the country to also become active members of the BJP and strengthen this campaign,” he added.

In another post, Modi noted that active members will be eligible to contest elections for a 'Mandal Committee' and above. “At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come,” he added.

Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also renewed his membership.

“Today, under the active membership campaign, the active membership of@BJP4India was renewed. Active membership of BJP gives every worker an opportunity to work for the development of the country and society,” said Singh.

He also urged others to join the campaign and become an active member of the party.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also launched the "Active Membership Campaign" in the state by taking active membership of the organization in the presence of BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt at his official residence.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi launches BJP’s ’Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan’, becomes first ’active member’ of party

