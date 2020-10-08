PM Modi launches campaign on covid-19 appropriate behaviour

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a campaign on covid-19 appropriate behaviour via a series of tweets.

“India’s covid-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our covid warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona," Modi tweeted.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against covid-19," he said in another tweet.

The campaign has been launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The campaign is aimed to encourage people’s participation or a Jan Andolan.

It endeavours to be a low-cost, high-intensity campaign with the key messages of 'Wear mask, follow physical distancing and maintaining hand hygiene'

A concerted action plan will be implemented by Central government ministries, departments, state governments and Union territories.

The campaign will focus on region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen.

Under the campaign, there will be dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms.

There will be banners and posters at public places; involving frontline workers and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes, the PMO said.

Hoardings, wall paintings and electronic display boards in government premises will be placed. The government said that there will be involvement of local and national influencers to drive the PM's message home.

Under the campaign the government will be running mobile vans for regular awareness generation. It will use audio messages, pamphlets and brochures to spread the message.

The government will seek support of local cable operators for running covid-19 messages. Coordinated media campaigns across platforms will be done for effective outreach and impact, the PMO said.

