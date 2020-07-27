These Covid-19 testing facilities will help to ramp up testing capacity in the country.

These three 'high-throughput' testing facilities have been set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day, said an official release earlier.

These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials.

"Today, there are more than 11,000 Covid-19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1,300 testing labs in the country and more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily," said Modi at launch.

Moreover, the prime minister added that these labs will not remain restricted to testing of coronavirus, but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, and dengue in future.

During the event, Modi also mentioned that India has become the second largest PPE kit manufacturer.

"The country has progressed from not having even a single PPE kit manufacturer as recently as six months ago, to having more than 1200 manufacturers now, who are producing more than 5 lakh such kits daily," he said.

Modi also highlighted that from being dependent on imports, now, "more than 3 lakh N-95 masks are being produced in the country daily, annual production capacity of ventilators has become 3 lakh and there has also been a significant increase in the production of medical oxygen cylinders," according to an official release.

Talking about efforts to contain the spread in rural areas, Prime Minister mentioned the need to develop new health infrastructure as well as boost the already existing health infrastructure facilities in the villages.

"Due to right decisions taken at right time, India is in much better position than other countries in fight against Covid-19," PM Modi added. The recovery rate is also higher than other countries and is improving on a daily basis.

In Covid-19 fight, we have come to a point where we do not lack awareness, scientific data is expanding, resources are increasing. Deaths due to coronavirus in the country are much lower than many big countries, said Modi.

Apart from the development of these labs that, Modi said India has also managed to swiftly ramp up human resources including paramedics, ASHA workers, Anganwadis etc, who have played a significant part in controlling the spread of the pandemic. He also spoke about the need to work on continuously attaching new and retired health professionals with the health system in order to prevent fatigue from setting in our corona warriors.

Moreover, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that labs to test for COVID are now available all across the country. He also spoke about the Union Home Minister working along with Delhi Chief Minister in order to control the spread of the virus in the national capital.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology, along with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also participated in the event virtually.

Meanwhile, with 49,931 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's tally on Monday crossed 14 lakh-mark. However, the recoveries jumped to 9,17,568. The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.3% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

