PM Modi launches E-100 project in Pune to produce, distribute ethanol across Ind

"Government has resolved to meet the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Earlier the resolve was to achieve the target by 2030 which is now preponed by 5 years. Till 2014, on an average, only 1.5 per cent of ethanol could be blended in India which has now reached about 8.5 per cent. In 2013-14, about 38 crore liters of ethanol were purchased in the country which has now grown to more than 320 crore liters. A large part of this eightfold increase in ethanol procurement has benefitted the sugarcane farmers of the country," PM Modi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}