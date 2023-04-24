New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched multiple projects, including the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the panchayat level and the redevelopment of Gwalior railway station.

During a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the eGramSwaraj-Government eMarketplace integration to enable the Panchayats to procure goods and services through GeM. He also handed over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA property cards to beneficiaries and launched the ‘Joint Steps towards Development’ campaign.

PM Modi also participated in a programme marking the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various railway projects worth around Rs. 2,300 crore, including 100% rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, and for projects worth about Rs.7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. PM Modi emphasized that his government is constantly working to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in the country and to make life easier for rural India.