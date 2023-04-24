PM Modi launches projects to strengthen Panchayati Raj system and rural development1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
The Prime Minister inaugurated the eGramSwaraj-Government eMarketplace integration to enable the Panchayats to procure goods and services through GeM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched multiple projects, including the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the panchayat level and the redevelopment of Gwalior railway station.
