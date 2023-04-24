PM Modi launches projects to strengthen Panchayati Raj system and rural development

PM Modi also participated in a programme marking the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various railway projects worth around Rs. 2,300 crore, including 100% rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, and for projects worth about Rs.7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. PM Modi emphasized that his government is constantly working to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system in the country and to make life easier for rural India.

