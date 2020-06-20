NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on Saturday through video conferencing. The Prime Minister in his speech credited workers for giving him the idea of starting this scheme.

The launch of the event was attended by Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Today is a historic day, a scheme for the welfare and for the livelihood of the poor has been started. It is dedicated to the workers, to the youths and women living in villages. The majority of these include those who have returned to their villages during the lockdown, they want to develop their village through their efforts and skill.

The country understands both your feelings and your requirements. The program being started through Khagaria today is a medium to meet your requirements. It will be run in 116 villages in six states.

The country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation

My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions & your needs. 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' starting from Khagaria, Bihar is a major tool to fulfil this need & emotion.

Covid-19 is a huge menace, the whole world has been shaken by it but you stood tall. The way India's villages have fought corona, it has taught a lesson even to the cities.

Public works undertaken under this campaign will have a resource envelope of ₹50,000 crore with the objective to provide livelihood opportunity to workers who have returned to their native places and other affected people residing in villages. It also seeks to build public infrastructure in rural areas and offer jobs based on an individual's skill to them.

