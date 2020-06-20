PM Modi launches Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. Top highlights2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2020, 12:58 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on Saturday through video conferencing. The Prime Minister in his speech credited workers for giving him the idea of starting this scheme.
The launch of the event was attended by Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and CM Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot.
Here's what PM Modi said:
Public works undertaken under this campaign will have a resource envelope of ₹50,000 crore with the objective to provide livelihood opportunity to workers who have returned to their native places and other affected people residing in villages. It also seeks to build public infrastructure in rural areas and offer jobs based on an individual's skill to them.
