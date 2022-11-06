PM Modi launches Gujarat campaign, says 'want to break all records in state’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, launched the campaign of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the assembly elections scheduled on 1 and 5 December. PM Modi affirmed that Gujarat has again made up its mind to re-elect the BJP and have decided to break all previous record. He asserted that his party is in power in Gujarat for 27 years and it is rare, not just in the country but in the world, that a political party is serving people for such a long time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, launched the campaign of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the assembly elections scheduled on 1 and 5 December. PM Modi affirmed that Gujarat has again made up its mind to re-elect the BJP and have decided to break all previous record. He asserted that his party is in power in Gujarat for 27 years and it is rare, not just in the country but in the world, that a political party is serving people for such a long time.
For the launch of the campaign, PM Modi chose the Adivasi belt of Kaprada with a new slogan, ‘Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che’ (We have made this Gujarat).
For the launch of the campaign, PM Modi chose the Adivasi belt of Kaprada with a new slogan, ‘Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che’ (We have made this Gujarat).
“My ABCD starts with A for Adivasi. I have started my poll campaign in Gujarat by taking the blessings of my Adivasi brothers and sisters. The people of Gujarat have once again made up their minds to elect the BJP. Not only this, they have decided to break all previous records," Modi said addressing a huge rally.
“My ABCD starts with A for Adivasi. I have started my poll campaign in Gujarat by taking the blessings of my Adivasi brothers and sisters. The people of Gujarat have once again made up their minds to elect the BJP. Not only this, they have decided to break all previous records," Modi said addressing a huge rally.
In the last elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.
In the last elections in 2017, BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 legislators from Congress joined BJP and currently, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MLAs.
“Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that the BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. In this election, I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am available for as much time as required. And this time I wish to break all my previous records. The record for Bhupendra (Patel) should be bigger than mine and I want to work to achieve this," Modi added.
“Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that the BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. In this election, I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am available for as much time as required. And this time I wish to break all my previous records. The record for Bhupendra (Patel) should be bigger than mine and I want to work to achieve this," Modi added.
The BJP had its biggest win in Gujarat during the 2002 elections, under Chief Minister Narendra Modi when it won 127 of the 182 seats. The record is still with Congress when the party won 149 seats in the mid-eighties under the able leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.
The BJP had its biggest win in Gujarat during the 2002 elections, under Chief Minister Narendra Modi when it won 127 of the 182 seats. The record is still with Congress when the party won 149 seats in the mid-eighties under the able leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.
“There were communal riots, everything came to a standstill for days together, and people had to keep their business shut for days together. The people of Gujarat got together and took this state to where it is today. Gujarat today is developing at a rapid pace and has ample opportunities for all. If you look inside, from deep within a voice will echo that will say, ’Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che’. I want you all to raise your hands and say this," the Prime Minister told the crowd that responded with the same slogan.
“There were communal riots, everything came to a standstill for days together, and people had to keep their business shut for days together. The people of Gujarat got together and took this state to where it is today. Gujarat today is developing at a rapid pace and has ample opportunities for all. If you look inside, from deep within a voice will echo that will say, ’Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che’. I want you all to raise your hands and say this," the Prime Minister told the crowd that responded with the same slogan.
Prime Minister took a dig at people who thought Gujarat will take decades to stand again and said the people of Gujarat turned the state around and made the state a hub for development. He affirmed that in the last two decades, Gujarat is completely changed from how it was under Congress rule- impoverished and lacked opportunities for the youth.
Prime Minister took a dig at people who thought Gujarat will take decades to stand again and said the people of Gujarat turned the state around and made the state a hub for development. He affirmed that in the last two decades, Gujarat is completely changed from how it was under Congress rule- impoverished and lacked opportunities for the youth.
He asserted that people should support the BJP if they want continuous development of Gujarat at a rapid pace. “This election is not fought by Bhupendra or Narendra, the people of Gujarat are fighting this election," he said.
He asserted that people should support the BJP if they want continuous development of Gujarat at a rapid pace. “This election is not fought by Bhupendra or Narendra, the people of Gujarat are fighting this election," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.