PM Modi launches Gujarat campaign, says 'want to break all records in state’

“There were communal riots, everything came to a standstill for days together, and people had to keep their business shut for days together. The people of Gujarat got together and took this state to where it is today. Gujarat today is developing at a rapid pace and has ample opportunities for all. If you look inside, from deep within a voice will echo that will say, ’Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che’. I want you all to raise your hands and say this," the Prime Minister told the crowd that responded with the same slogan.