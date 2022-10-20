PM Modi launches Mission LiFE ‘Lifestyle for Environment’

“India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change. The annual per capita carbon footprint in the country is only about 1.5 tons, compared to the world average of 4 tons per year. India has the fourth largest capacity for renewable energy in the world. We are ranked fourth in wind energy and fifth in solar energy. India’s renewable energy capacity has increased by about 290 percent in the last 7-8 years. We have also achieved the target of achieving 40 percent of the electric capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources 9 years ahead of the deadline. We had also achieved a target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol, and that too 5 months before the deadline. Through the National Hydrogen Mission, India has moved towards an environment-friendly energy source. This will help India and many countries of the world to achieve their goal of net zero," PM Modi said.