PM Modi launches Mission LiFE ‘Lifestyle for Environment’

Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Mission LiFE movement (Lifestyle for the Environment) at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LiFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
“The launch of Mission LiFE in Gujarat is significant as it was the first state in the country to initiate steps in the direction of renewable energy and climate protection. Be it installing solar panels on canals or initiating water conservation projects for the drought-affected areas of the state, Gujarat has always come forward as a leader and a trendsetter," the prime minister said.
He added that the prevailing notion that climate change is an issue only related to policy. It leads to a thought process that leaves this all-important issue only to the government or international organizations. “People are experiencing the effects of climate change in their surroundings, and in the last few decades unexpected calamities were witnessed. This is making it amply clear that climate change goes beyond only policy-making and people themselves are finding that they should contribute as an individual, families and as communities to the environment."
PM Modi said the mantra of Mission LiFE is ‘Lifestyle for Environment’. “It connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth, and teaches them to utilize it in a better way. Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute within their capacity. It inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment. It believes that the environment can be protected by making changes in our lifestyle."
He said the mission emboldens the spirit of the P3 model, Pro Planet People. “Mission Life, unites the people of the earth as pro planet people, uniting them all in their thoughts. It functions on the basic principles of ‘Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet’."
He added that the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ and circular economy has been a part of the Indian lifestyle for years. “Such practices are prevalent, which inspire us to walk in harmony with nature. Mission LiFE will encompass every lifestyle related to the conservation of nature, which our ancestors adopted, and that can be made a part of our lifestyle today."
“India is committed to tackling the menace of climate change. The annual per capita carbon footprint in the country is only about 1.5 tons, compared to the world average of 4 tons per year. India has the fourth largest capacity for renewable energy in the world. We are ranked fourth in wind energy and fifth in solar energy. India’s renewable energy capacity has increased by about 290 percent in the last 7-8 years. We have also achieved the target of achieving 40 percent of the electric capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources 9 years ahead of the deadline. We had also achieved a target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol, and that too 5 months before the deadline. Through the National Hydrogen Mission, India has moved towards an environment-friendly energy source. This will help India and many countries of the world to achieve their goal of net zero," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister also attended a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.
Guterres said, “Lifestyle For Environment -LiFE initiative is designed to highlight essential and hopeful truths. All of us, individuals and communities, can and must be part of the solution of protecting our planet and our collective futures. After all, over-consumption is at the root of the triple planet emergency of climate, change, biodiversity loss and pollution. We are using the equivalent of 1.6 planet earth to support our lifestyle. This great excess is compounded by the great inequality."
He added that the initiatives of the LiFE movement should spread throughout the world. “I am immensely encouraged by the commitment that India has made to pursue environmentally sound policies and its pledge to significantly increase investment in renewable energy, championing International Solar Alliance. We need to unleash the renewable revolution and I look forward to working with India in driving this agenda forward."
Talking about the upcoming CoP 27 in Egypt, the Secretary-General said that the conference presents a key political opportunity to reveal trust and accelerate action across all the pillars of the Paris agreement. “With its vulnerability to climate impacts and its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role."
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were present on the occasion.
