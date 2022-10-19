PM Modi launches Mission Schools and projects worth 4,260 crore

The Mission is conceived with a total outlay of ₹10,000 crore and will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the schools in the state.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Gujarat. He also inaugurated projects worth ₹4,260 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Gujarat. He also inaugurated projects worth ₹4,260 crore.
The Mission is conceived with a total outlay of ₹10,000 crore and will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the schools in the state.
The Mission is conceived with a total outlay of ₹10,000 crore and will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the schools in the state.
Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that this moment will serve as a milestone for a developed India and a developed Gujarat. Talking about the development of 5G technology, he said that 5G will usher in a transformation across India. “5G will take education system beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and smart teachings and take it to the next level. Our younger students can now experience the power of virtual reality and the internet of things in schools. The Mission Schools of Excellence, Gujarat has taken the first and most significant step in the entire country."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that this moment will serve as a milestone for a developed India and a developed Gujarat. Talking about the development of 5G technology, he said that 5G will usher in a transformation across India. “5G will take education system beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and smart teachings and take it to the next level. Our younger students can now experience the power of virtual reality and the internet of things in schools. The Mission Schools of Excellence, Gujarat has taken the first and most significant step in the entire country."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added that Gujarat has seen an array of changes in the field of education in the last two decades. “In these two decades, the people of Gujarat have shown the transformation of the education system in their state. More than 1.25 lakh new classrooms were built in Gujarat, and more than 2 lakh teachers were recruited."
He added that Gujarat has seen an array of changes in the field of education in the last two decades. “In these two decades, the people of Gujarat have shown the transformation of the education system in their state. More than 1.25 lakh new classrooms were built in Gujarat, and more than 2 lakh teachers were recruited."
Recalling the ‘Gunotsav’, PM Modi said that aptitude, the skills and abilities of the students were evaluated and proper solutions were suggested to improve the quality of education. “A more advanced technology-based version of the ‘Gunotsav’ is functioning in Vidiya Sameeksha Kendra in Gujarat. The state has always been part of some unique and big experiments in the field of education. We established the Institute of Teachers Education, the first teacher training university in Gujarat."
Recalling the ‘Gunotsav’, PM Modi said that aptitude, the skills and abilities of the students were evaluated and proper solutions were suggested to improve the quality of education. “A more advanced technology-based version of the ‘Gunotsav’ is functioning in Vidiya Sameeksha Kendra in Gujarat. The state has always been part of some unique and big experiments in the field of education. We established the Institute of Teachers Education, the first teacher training university in Gujarat."
PM Modi said that a decade ago, TV had reached 15,000 schools in Gujarat apart from computer-aided learning labs in more than 20 thousand schools. “Many such systems had become an integral part of the schools of Gujarat many years ago. Today in Gujarat more than 1 crore students and more than 4 lakh teachers register online attendance. 20 thousand schools in Gujarat are going to enter the 5G era of education."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi said that a decade ago, TV had reached 15,000 schools in Gujarat apart from computer-aided learning labs in more than 20 thousand schools. “Many such systems had become an integral part of the schools of Gujarat many years ago. Today in Gujarat more than 1 crore students and more than 4 lakh teachers register online attendance. 20 thousand schools in Gujarat are going to enter the 5G era of education."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“5G will help in making the best content, pedagogy and teacher available to everyone, including in remote areas. Variety and flexibility of educational options will bring the new National Education Policy to the ground. 14,500 PM-SHRI schools which will be model schools for the implementation of the National Education Policy. 27 thousand crore rupees will be spent on the scheme," he added.
“5G will help in making the best content, pedagogy and teacher available to everyone, including in remote areas. Variety and flexibility of educational options will bring the new National Education Policy to the ground. 14,500 PM-SHRI schools which will be model schools for the implementation of the National Education Policy. 27 thousand crore rupees will be spent on the scheme," he added.
PM Modi further said that the new National Education Policy is an attempt to free the country from the mentality of slavery and promote talent and innovation. “Knowledge of the English language was taken as a measure of intelligence. Whereas language is just a medium of communication. But for so many decades, language had become such a hindrance that the country could not get the benefit of the talent pool in the villages and poor families. Now this situation is being changed. Students have the option of studying science, technology, and medicine in Indian languages too. Efforts are underway to make courses in several Indian languages including Gujarati."
PM Modi further said that the new National Education Policy is an attempt to free the country from the mentality of slavery and promote talent and innovation. “Knowledge of the English language was taken as a measure of intelligence. Whereas language is just a medium of communication. But for so many decades, language had become such a hindrance that the country could not get the benefit of the talent pool in the villages and poor families. Now this situation is being changed. Students have the option of studying science, technology, and medicine in Indian languages too. Efforts are underway to make courses in several Indian languages including Gujarati."
“India has immense potential to become a great knowledge economy in the world. In the 21st century, I have no hesitation in claiming that most of the innovations related to science, most of the innovations related to technology, will be in India. Till now Gujarat is recognized for trade and business, it is for manufacturing. But in the 21st century, Gujarat is developing as a knowledge hub of the country, as an innovation hub. I am sure that the Mission Schools of Excellence will elevate this spirit," the Prime Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India has immense potential to become a great knowledge economy in the world. In the 21st century, I have no hesitation in claiming that most of the innovations related to science, most of the innovations related to technology, will be in India. Till now Gujarat is recognized for trade and business, it is for manufacturing. But in the 21st century, Gujarat is developing as a knowledge hub of the country, as an innovation hub. I am sure that the Mission Schools of Excellence will elevate this spirit," the Prime Minister said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and Minister of Gujarat Government, Jitubhai Vaghani, Kuberbhai Dindor and Kiritsinh Vaghela were present on occasion.
Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and Minister of Gujarat Government, Jitubhai Vaghani, Kuberbhai Dindor and Kiritsinh Vaghela were present on occasion.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.