VARANASI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for 27 projects worth ₹2095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Move comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister reviewed the development projects along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

View Full Image Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

This is Modi's second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was here on December 13 to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.

Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litres of milk per day.

The prime minister paid his homage to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh by attributing the day to Kisan Diwas.

“I pay tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary today. On this day, the country is celebrating 'Kisan Diwas'"

View Full Image PM Modi digitally transferred about ₹ 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy (ANI)

PM Modi digitally transferred about ₹35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Biogas based Electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant, Ramnagar, Varanasi.

PM Modi also launched a portal and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

View Full Image Prime Minister virtually distributed the rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

Prime Minister virtually distributed the rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

He also inaugurated multiple urban development projects in Varanasi. These include six projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one sewage treatment plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

PM Modi inaugurated a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. He also laid the foundation of ₹49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two '4 to 6 lane' road widening projects for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. The projects are believed to improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion.

Other projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.