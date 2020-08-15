PM Modi launches National Digital Health Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the National Digital Health Mission, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day.

Modi said the initiative, which is completely technology based, will revolutionise health sector in India. Every Indian, under the mission, would get an ID card containing all relevant information about his/her medical conditions and treatments, tests etc.

"Every Indian will get a health ID card. When they visit a doctor or a pharmacy, or a lab, all the details will be registered in this health card. Ranging from doctor appointment to the medication prescribed, medical tests, when these were done, every bit of detail will be available in your health profile," Modi said.

The National Digital Health Blueprint of the mission was prepared by a health ministry panel to create a framework for the national health stack proposed in 2018 by the NITI Aayog, the government think tank.

Recently approved by the finance committee, in the mission, unlike Aadhaar, the data will be stored at individual hospital servers in a federated architecture. Citizen will own his/her health data and would require consent to share the details. All the basic registries of patients/hospital/medical professionals that enable data sharing will be owned by a government entity.





