Home >News >India >PM Modi launches national mobility card service
India's first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro during a trial for the media following its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi launches national mobility card service

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST Shreya Nandi

PM Modi today virtually inaugurated India’s first ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden route, as well as the fully operational National Common Mobility Card services on the Airport Express Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated India’s first ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden route, as well as the fully operational National Common Mobility Card services on the Airport Express Line.

The fully automated trains will reduce human intervention in operations and offer more reliability and safety for commuters. This system also brings more flexibility in train operations. As a result, the number of trains in service can be regulated based on demand without depending on the availability of crew, a Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC) spokesperson said.

DMRC will be among 7% of world’s Metro networks that can operate without drivers. By mid 2021, it will also start driverless operations in another major stretch of the Delhi Metro. The mobility card service will help passengers from any part of the country travelling on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line to use their NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card. The same card can also be used for shopping and banking transactions. DMRC’s system will be able to accept transactions from 23 banks through the RuPay debit card issued by them.

