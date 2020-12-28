PM Modi launches national mobility card service

DMRC will be among 7% of world’s Metro networks that can operate without drivers. By mid 2021, it will also start driverless operations in another major stretch of the Delhi Metro. The mobility card service will help passengers from any part of the country travelling on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line to use their NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card. The same card can also be used for shopping and banking transactions. DMRC’s system will be able to accept transactions from 23 banks through the RuPay debit card issued by them.