 PM Modi launches new scheme for farmers, says ‘a new expansion to agriculture…’ | Mint
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi launches new scheme for farmers, says ‘a new expansion to agriculture…’
PM Modi launches new scheme for farmers, says ‘a new expansion to agriculture…’

 Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 11 PACS godowns across 11 states for storage

The prime minister launched 11 PACS godowns across 11 states for storage (PTI)Premium
The prime minister launched 11 PACS godowns across 11 states for storage (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while launching the world's largest storage scheme for our farmers, “Under this, in every corner of the country, thousands of warehouses and godowns will be built. Today, 18000 PACS are also computerised. All of these give will a new expansion to agriculture infrastructure in the country and connect agriculture to modern technology."

Addressing a gathering here, the prime minister said the cooperative sector is instrumental in shaping a resilient economy and propelling the development of rural areas.

He also urged the cooperative sector to help India reduce its import dependence on agricultural products, including edible oils, and also fertilisers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 11 godowns for grain storage in primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) spread across 11 states as part of the government's flagship 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan' in the cooperative sector.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for an additional 500 PACS across the country for the construction of godowns and other agri infrastructure.

He also inaugurated a project for computerisation of 18,000 PACS across the country.

The aim behind these initiatives is to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain, with a collaborative effort of NABARD and spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

 

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST
