PM Modi launches optical fibre for internet services in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched optical fibre cable link in poll-bound Bihar to connect all 45,945 villages in the eastern state through internet and provide digital services such as e-education, e-agriculture, tele-medicine and tele-law.

The project 'Ghar Tak Fibre' will be executed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Common Service Centres (CSC).

According to a government release, CSC has 34,821 centres in Bihar that will not only enable the implementation of the project but provide and operate the services in villages.

The project will include setting up of one Wi-Fi (wireless fidelity) and free five connections at government institutions such as primary schools, anganwadi centres, Aasha workers, Jeevika Didi, the release said.

In August, Modi launched the country’s first undersea optical fibre cable link connecting Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chennai in mainland India. The foundation of the project was laid in December 2018.

The 2,312-kilometre long Port-Blair-Chennai project, implemented at a cost of ₹1,224 crore, connects not only Port Blair but other islands such as Swaraj Dweep, Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar, and Greater Nicobar.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi announced an undersea optical fibre cable link to connect Lakshadweep with mainland India. He set a target of completing the Lakshadweep undersea project in 1,000 days to boost mobile and broadband communication on the group of islands situated on the Laccadive Sea, off the southwestern coast of India.

The DoT, which had undertaken the project at Andamans, will oversee the Lakshadweep cable line as well, minister of communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

